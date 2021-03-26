editor's pick Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: Dining at work Deb Pressey Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2021 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Provided Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Is it safe to eat atwork if I close the door to my office?I am not familiar with your workplace, but yes, generally, it is fine to eat lunch in an office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deb Pressey Reporter Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey). Author twitter Author email Trending Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Editor sidelined after medical journal racism podcast outcry Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies Monahan shines as STM volleyball sweep SJ-O Bielema: 'I'm looking for that Ayo' Thursday's prep highlights: Champaign Central volleyball stays unbeaten Illini continue search for consistency ahead of key homestand Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: Dining at work The Latest: EU official: J&J vaccines to arrive in April Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims 2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 25 Police: Shooting at Chicago gathering leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal Most Popular Articles ArticlesNow what: 5 questions facing IlliniUPDATE: District 10 state trooper killed in Champaign County crashGood Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois lands another Indiana guardIllinois dealt major disappointmentChampaign woman arrested for alleged arsonSt. Joseph man convicted of traffic offense in crash that killed bicyclistInstant reaction: Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58Champaign man charged with rapeFarm Family of the Week | Buffalo and Deere roam on Lieb farmPiatt County sheriff set to hang up his badge in July Trending Recipes