Q: Are the University of Illinois COVID-19 tests all reported to the county health district and state health department? I see a spike in tests on the county agency’s page but not a corresponding spike on the state agency’s page. The News-Gazette has reported that tests from all sources are all reported to the state. From Aug. 23-29, the state shows 323,404 tests, and the News-Gazette reported 75,887 tests in Champaign County. The previous week, the state reports 319,923 tests, only a 1 percent difference, at a time when the number of tests in Champaign County has exploded from around 2,000 a day to around 11,000 a day. Champaign County’s 75,000 tests are 23 percent of the state’s total tests last week. Some days, Champaign County apparently had 35 percent of the tests in the state, though there may be some skew in the data that is reported by each agency.
Something doesn’t add up. Does the state exclude the UI’s tests because it’s a new test authorized by an emergency FDA rule?
A: All tests from the University of Illinois and all other testing locations in Champaign County are being reported to the state.
The official case counts are on the county and state agencies’ websites. There may be some lag in the reporting of cases from the county, as we report our positives after the investigation is completed. The state reports its cases directly from the lab result. These are the official case counts.
Positive cases are never reported more than once in the official counts.
The numbers are correct. The U.S., including many parts of Illinois, has inadequate testing. The state health department does not exclude the UI tests from its counts.