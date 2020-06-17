Q: Are the temperatures generated in a closed vehicle on a hot, sunny day during the summer high enough to kill any coronavirus that may have been present on interior touch points like steering wheels, door handles and seat belts? My steering wheel gets so hot I can hardly grip it. Can the virus remain viable under those conditions?
A: Short answer: Car interiors can get hot enough during the summer to deactivate the virus.
When temperatures outside range from 80-100 degrees, the temperature inside a parked car in direct sunlight can quickly climb to between 130-172 degrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The temperature inside a closed car rises most quickly during the first 15 minutes that it is left in the sun, according to the CDC.
Long answer: “Heat is key to killing coronavirus,” said Travis Glenn, professor of environmental health science at the University of Georgia College of Public Health.
SARS-CoV-1, a strain that is very similar to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is known to become inactive at high heats, around 130-150 degrees F, in a short amount of time.
“If you heat a material up to
130 degrees F, which is the high setting on a drier or a very low oven setting, you only need about 20 minutes to kill greater than 99.99 percent of the virus,” Glenn said. “If you’re heating up to
150 degrees F or higher, then you only need about five minutes to kill greater than 99.99 percent.”