Q: Since a “one” mask mandate across the entire state has led to the highest level of infections and death level in the entire country (per population), is it about time to consider wearing two masks per person?
A: No. It is not the mask mandate causing the increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It is the lack of compliance with the mask mandate.
Masks plus distancing works to prevent the spread of this virus, but just as with any prevention measure, it does not work if it is not followed.
The problem is too many people are not being vigilant with masks and distancing. There are still parties, weddings, gatherings and people gathering indoors at bars.
Bad actors can create outbreaks far beyond the initial event. People get infected, take it home and infect their household, who then take it to their schools or jobs and it continues to ripple out.