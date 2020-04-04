Q: McLean County has drive-thru COVID-19 testing going on at its county fairgrounds. Why isn’t that available in Champaign County?
A: McLean County was chosen for a state-run drive-thru testing location.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was originally approached, but it was decided by the organizers that Champaign-Urbana had enough testing locations already.
The community-based testing locations are for testing the following priority groups: health care workers with symptoms, first responders with symptoms, persons age 65 and older with symptoms and symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions.
These are the same categories of people being tested now at our local facilities.