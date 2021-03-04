Given the number of people who have been fully vaccinated and the lower transmission rates now, is there another big COVID-19 surge being predicted for Easter like there was for the winter holidays, assuming families with everyone who has had both shots can gather safely?
There are no current predictions for Easter specifically, but there are concerns that individuals and families are starting to relax and let their guards down, which can lead to a surge sooner than later.
Just one or two super-spreader events can change the metrics of the community. Even with the current speed and efficiency of the vaccination campaign in our community, it will take months to achieve a significant level of herd immunity.
We as a community need to continue to be smart about our choices, about wearing masks and practicing social distancing and limiting indoor gatherings with people outside our immediate cohort. We are doing great. Just because there is another wave of infections does not mean our community is powerless to prevent local outbreaks.