We recently learned when older folks (65 plus) will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines, but what about younger and middle-aged people with other serious health conditions — diabetes, asthma, etc.? Will they be in the next priority group for vaccination?
People ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions will be vaccinated when we reach group 1C.
It is not possible to know how long this will take, as we do not know how much vaccine we will get each week.
We will continue moving through all of the categories until everyone in Champaign County who wants to be vaccinated has been.