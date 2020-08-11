Q: A number of public-health experts have recommended the collection of 15 metrics to guide action and inform the public. Will Champaign County be doing that?
A: We are looking closely at these metrics.
Some of the metrics, such as percentage of people wearing a mask, will be very difficult to measure, although we are looking for options.
Just this past weekend, I had a young adult who works in a local retail business show data that she has been collecting on mask usage. She was just doing this on her own, but her willingness to share it with the health district is actually leading to a potential project to systemize and expand this sort of data collection.
Other measures are already being reported on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Restore Illinois site. For some of the others, we are looking at options on extracting that data from the state’s contact-tracing database.