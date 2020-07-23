Q: Is anyone working on getting the University of Illinois to share its saliva test with the county? I am anxious to once again buy locally in person and see the kids back in school but really won’t feel comfortable until the majority of county residents are tested and those found positive put in quarantine. At 10,000 daily tests, surely this isn’t impossible.
A: The University of Illinois is one of the reasons why we have such incredible access to testing in our community now. The UI and Carle worked early on to expand laboratory capacity and create the resources needed for testing.
That, coupled with Carle and Christie Clinic’s drive-thru clinics, and later the community-based testing site at Market Place Mall, allowed for over 45,000 tests to be completed, most with results in 24 hours.
This has been a very helpful tool for the health district’s efforts to contain outbreaks. The UI scientists are innovating every day, and have been since the start of this pandemic.
The health district meets regularly with the UI, and there are all kinds of options being discussed as we move further along into this pandemic response.