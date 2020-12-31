Q: Does the health district know if the state is planning to use the University of Illinois’ saliva test at its Market Place testing site? The saliva test is accurate, faster (few hours vs. five or six days), cheaper ($20 to $30 vs. the $100 my insurance paid for a test) and so effective that the state modified its metrics to exclude the results because it distorts the stats for the rest of the state. Why are we not using the better testing that is already available in town nine months after the first stay-at-home order? The state should be funding the deployment of the UI test and expanded laboratory processing to test the public.
A: UI testing data is pulled out of the regional stats because it requires twice-weekly testing. That volume of testing would skew all of the testing data for our region.
To include the UI testing in the denominator for regional testing would mask the positivity rates in the other counties.
The UI’s coronavirus testing is a comprehensive program, not just the lab tests. The UI and Illinois Department of Public Health have been discussing ways to deploy the testing.
Even without the UI testing, Champaign County has more access to testing than the other counties in our region. Those tests done on people with symptoms, through the clinics, yield results in 24 hours.
The community-based testing site at Market Place Mall is now taking under 48 hours to get results.