Two of my co-workers have cited the emergency-use authorization as the basis for their vaccine hesitancy. The implication is the COVID-19 vaccines are not FDA approved. Neglecting for a moment the weakness of an argument that vaccines employed in the millions under an emergency-use authorization are somehow unsafe, when will the vaccines receive formal approval?
Pfizer reported just last week that it plans to file for full U.S. FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine with German drugmaker, BioNTech, at the end of May.