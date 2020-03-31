Q: Is it really safe to eat delivered food from a restaurant? I know you are supposed to throw away the containers, the bags, but what about the food prepared by someone else?
A: Food has not been identified as a likely source of COVID-19 at this time. However, food businesses can play an important role in both protecting their employees and their customers from COVID-19 by following the routine food establishment personal and environmental hygiene practices identified below:
Request staff and food or supply vendors to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to the establishment. Maintain social distancing between employees.
Ensure proper employee hand hygiene, which includes washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for 20 seconds upon first arriving to work, after using the restroom, before and after eating and frequently throughout the day. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Provide alcohol-based (60 percent) hand sanitizers for use for employees by placing them at convenient/accessible locations.
Use sanitizing solution — for example, one teaspoon of unscented household bleach in a gallon of cool water — to frequently sanitize commonly touched surfaces and objects such as cash machine keypads, countertops, dining tables, doorknobs, electronics, faucet handles and menus frequently throughout the day.
There is no need to change the ratio of bleach to water to kill the coronavirus. If in doubt, please follow the instructions on the bottle. Test the sanitizer concentration and change when weak.
Ensure dishwasher and/or three-compartment sinks are used properly and have the appropriate level of sanitizer for the final rinse.
Ensure sneeze guards are in place where required.
If you have food employees at higher risk for COVID-19 with underlying health conditions — such as people 60 or older, people with underlying health conditions (heart disease, lung disease or diabetes) or those with weakened immune systems or those who are pregnant — consider temporarily re-assigning them to non-public-contact duties.