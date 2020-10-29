I travel to Mexico frequently. Almost every store in every town (before taking your temperature) makes you step on a pad with standing liquid (water?), then on a drying pad before entering their establishment. What is this for, and why do we not do this in America?
These are disinfecting foot baths. The goal is to prevent pathogens from entering a facility.
These are frequently used in food production facilities and agricultural operations. It is unclear to me why a store would use these unless there is food product on the floor, live animals or some reason why customers would be on the floor.