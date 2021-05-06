Before we had vaccines, I think people were hopeful that once they were available, we’d be seeing an end to the pandemic later this year. Most of us probably know now that COVID-19 will always be with us, but is there any hope of ending the pandemic this year if so many people keep rejecting the shots?
It is likely that COVID-19 will continue to circulate. Those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be vulnerable. If the vaccine’s immunity wanes or if a variant starts spreading that evades the protection of the vaccine, it is likely that we will need additional future doses, sometimes referred to as booster shots.
We all know that we have to get a tetanus shot every 10 years or after an injury (actually a tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis shot). This is because that is how long the protection from that vaccine lasts. With flu shots, we have to get those every year as there are different strains spreading each year.