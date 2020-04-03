Q: Since the coronavirus can live on plastic for a few days, is it safe to get groceries in plastic bags?
A: When getting groceries, you can use your own reusable bags, but only if you are going to wash them right after you get home.
Put them in the laundry and then wash your hands.
If you get your groceries in paper bags or plastic bags, empty the bags and put groceries away.
Put the bags away, throw them away or recycle the paper ones and then wash your hands.
If the bags or groceries were on the countertop, clean and sanitize that as well.
Remember that getting the coronavirus on your hands is not an issue unless you then touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
That is why it is important to practice thorough and frequent hand-washing.