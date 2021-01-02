Why doesn’t the state place more emphasis on mitigation efforts for Region 6’s top three counties, whose positivity rates are hovering at 20 percent, so that those with consistently lower rates — say, below 10 percent — can keep small local restaurants from closing?
A: All areas of the state are under the same guidance and the governor’s orders.
The issue is that many counties are not following the guidance. This is due to a lack of community support, not lack of knowledge or ability of the local health departments.
When fighting a pandemic, those communities that work closely together have the best chance of success. This is evidenced by our own county.