I am wondering if the health district’s shifting of resources to vaccination has diminished its efforts at contact tracing, since it was already stretched thin.
At this time, we are still able to do both contact tracing within the required time and vaccination clinics.
It is important to remember that our vaccination clinics in Champaign County are being staffed not only by health district employees, but also those from Christie Clinic, OSF, Carle, McKinley Health Center, the Illinois Fire Service Institute and many others.
Our community comes together during a crisis like this, and we are all collaborating to maximize efficiency. Additionally, we have assistance from local and county governments, the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and so many others.