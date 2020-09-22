Q: As a community, we were making good progress in utilizing our own cloth grocery bags and to-go cups for beverages. Then COVID-19 hit and our reusables were no longer permitted. What is the status of this health concern versus the environmental damage of so much waste?
A: We are not sure about this. Many stores have their own policies in place.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lists some tips and reminders that an individual can do to focus on waste prevention, increase reuse and recycling efforts and use food more efficiently.
Find them here: epa.gov/coronavirus/recycling-and-sustainable-management-food-during-coronavirus-covid-19-public-health.