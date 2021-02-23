I’ve been following the updates on how many people in our county are fully vaccinated. What percentage do we have to get to for herd immunity? And in a transient community like C-U will that take longer given that new students are always coming here from other areas?
The most recent evidence suggests at least 70 percent. It will be important that students are vaccinated, as well.
Once we get at least 70 percent vaccinated, it will be harder for the virus to take hold in a community. This does not mean that there won’t be cases and occasional outbreaks, but it will be much less likely that we will have outbreaks that threaten our health care system.