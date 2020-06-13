Q: I read last week about a smartphone API that Google and Apple developed in tandem that facilitates contact tracing via Bluetooth. Since it’s being released as an API, not a full-blown app, it’s up to public-health agencies to develop their own apps to use the technology. I was wondering if the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District or the Illinois Department of Public Health have any plans to implement the contact-tracing API in their own app?
A: IDPH is exploring the option to utilize the API through Google and Apple.
They are working through concerns regarding reliability and accuracy, as well as privacy concerns.
The University of Illinois is also exploring options for utilizing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for the home-grown system in development for the UI campus (students, faculty and staff).
The health district is very comfortable with our case investigation and contact tracing program, but we are also open to new ideas as they become available.