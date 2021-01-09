Q: One of the criteria we must meet to go down in mitigation is 20 percent bed availability in ICU and medical surgery. What percentage of hospital beds are utilized during a normal fall/winter influenza season? Do we normally have 20 percent or more of our hospital beds available?
A: Hospital-bed and ICU capacity are always monitored. Influenza-like illness is also monitored.
For more information, including weekly reports and historical information, please check the Illinois Department of Health website.