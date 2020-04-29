virus Pryde day1
3:51 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020: Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde talks on a conference call with public-heath Administrators from area counties in her office at the health district's facility on Kenyon Road in Champaign. Behind her are extra clothes on her chair, and a cot for when she or others don't make it home.

 Robin Scholz
Q: When I walk for exercise or otherwise, should the distance from someone who is upwind of me in a strong wind be increased? Can the wind blow the virus considerably farther than the usual six-foot social distance?

A: Probably some, yes. The wind can move our breath, so if our breath has virus in it, that will travel too.

If people are running or cycling, it is advised that they do not do so directly behind another person.

Instead, it is better to be staggered or maintain a bit more distance.

