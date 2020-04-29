Questions? Email news@news-gazette.com and we'll pass it along
Q: When I walk for exercise or otherwise, should the distance from someone who is upwind of me in a strong wind be increased? Can the wind blow the virus considerably farther than the usual six-foot social distance?
A: Probably some, yes. The wind can move our breath, so if our breath has virus in it, that will travel too.
If people are running or cycling, it is advised that they do not do so directly behind another person.
Instead, it is better to be staggered or maintain a bit more distance.