Q: Is there a guideline on how often the average person should be tested? I have never been but have minimal exposure. I’m unclear on the circumstances under which one should test in the absence of symptoms or being around someone who has tested positive. Should everyone try to be tested at Market Place once a week? Once a month?
A: There are no defined guidelines. Best practice depends on your risk of exposure, work environment and potential to spread COVID-19 to others.
If the risk is greater, testing should be considered weekly or every two weeks. If the risk is lower, then testing should be based on any potential exposures that were not anticipated.
Testing should also be considered if traveling in and out of the state and the country or visiting family and friends out of state.
Testing should also be considered based on availability in your community.