In a recent column, you gave the URL of the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange and implied that one could get official vaccination documents from there (and maybe only there). But as a practical matter, that is inaccurate. There are a variety of barriers that keep it from being usable by those who are short on resources, the most glaring of which is the fact that the documents have to be received via fax. Please do not repeat vague words about HIPAA. These protections need to be enforced, but they cannot be the reason that those of us who are vaccinated have no feasible way of obtaining official confirmation. Why is it that the health district has not set up a mechanism that makes this possible? Picking it up in person would work, but requiring one to have a primary-care provider to get it from does not.
If we make it easy for those who are vaccinated to obtain certification, the issues around requiring certification will be moot.
The health district can assist those who have access issues by calling me at 217-531-5369.
We want to reserve this option only for those who cannot use the online system set up by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The vaccine records from I-CARE can now be sent to you via email. You can also print out the request form and send it via email to dph.icare@illinois.gov.