Has there been any discussion about issuing some sort of ID card to verify those people who have received the vaccination? It seems to me that it may be useful in the future in identifying those who are at a lower risk of spreading the disease for admission to various businesses.
Everyone who receives the vaccine will be provided with a reminder card to come back for their second vaccination.
There are currently no plans in place, that I am aware of, where a vaccination would be requires to enter a business.
Those who are vaccinated will still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing around others until many more people are vaccinated.