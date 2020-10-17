Q: By all measurable metrics, Florida is outperforming
Illinois in several key statistics: deaths per capita (even with
the fifth-oldest population in the country), lower daily case rates (with almost twice the population) and falling active cases
while Illinois continues its slow climb. Florida is achieving this after largely dropping most of their restrictions, removing mask mandates, etc. Theme parks are open, sports are being played, the economy is rebuilding. Would it be wise for Gov. J.B.
Pritzker to perhaps question his medical experts that he is
so fond of laying his decisions off on before it’s too late to fix
an already badly damaged Illinois economy?
A: I am not sure where you are getting your data. Florida is not doing well, and it will continue not doing well if it does not start taking this virus more seriously.
The infection rates will ebb and flow in locations throughout this pandemic. The guidance for preventing infections, outbreaks and deaths will not.
Until the pandemic ends, we all have to learn to live with this virus. This does not mean ignoring reality and science. This means doing the very basic public-health prevention measures that work: wearing face coverings, socially distancing from others, not gathering inside and washing our hands more frequently and thoroughly.
We are moving into colder weather now in Illinois. This is the time that we all need to be even more vigilant in our prevention efforts. This is going to mean doing things differently until the pandemic is over.