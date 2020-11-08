Q: While we are very aware of our COVID-19 numbers, how has influenza impacted our community in 2020? How does this compare to previous years?
A: There is sporadic influenza (flu) activity in our county right now.
That will increase. We are hopeful that the combination of flu shots and COVID-19 prevention efforts of masking, distancing and hand washing will lead to less flu transmissions.
To follow influenza activity in Illinois, go to dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/influenza/influenza-surveillance