On Feb. 12, Julie Pryde answered a reader-
submitted question about the ending of the
mask mandate in Iowa. She said it was contrary to CDC guidance and feared that it would lead
to more hospitalizations and death. From
the day she made that statement to today,
deaths have dropped 86 percent in Iowa (according to dashboard data available from the Iowa Department of Health). Can you ask her to explain how someone could be so wrong?
There are many variables that determine the impact of COVID-19. Hospitalization and death data are one of the indicators, and it is a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infection.
It may takes weeks before a person infected with COVID-19 may have serious complications that require hospitalization. It is still recommended to continue wearing masks until a significant number of the population is fully vaccinated and the guidance changes based on science.
Have a question? Email it to news-gazette.com
and we’ll pass it on.