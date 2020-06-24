Q: When will the park districts be allowed to reopen basketball courts? And what has to happen before playgrounds can reopen? Can that happen in phases 4 or 5?
A: All outdoor recreation is allowed to open, with restrictions, in Phase 4 on June 26.
Please see this website for more information:
https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4
Regarding playground equipment or other activities, nothing has to change related to the virus.
Adults will need to monitor their children to prevent gathering and crowding and wash their hands as soon as they finish playing on the playground equipment.