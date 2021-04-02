I’d really like to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s just one shot, and I hear about it being available in other areas. Do you have any updates on when Champaign County is going to have some to give out?
Carle has some Johnson & Johnson available this week in their community clinic at the former Dress Barn in Champaign. Walgreens had a 1,200-dose clinic a few weeks ago at the Douglass Center gym.
We are anticipating more availability of
the J&J vaccine after Monday. It is also likely that Walgreens will have another clinic in April, as well.