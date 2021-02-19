I had my second COVID-19 vaccination 14 days ago but understand that I can still carry the virus to others. After almost a year of self-isolation, I’d like to visit grandchildren but don’t want to endanger them. If I have a test, will it show whether I’m a carrier?
The purpose of wearing a mask around unvaccinated people even after having your second dose of vaccine is to make sure you could not have the virus replicating in your nasopharyngeal area.
You can still test if you are exposed. The test will show positive if you have COVID-19. There is still the concern with false positives.