Are there any data describing how long the lack of smell/taste lasts, especially as an early indicator of COVID-19 infection? One day, a week ago, I questioned whether I had made my morning coffee correctly, because it tasted basically like hot water. But that was for only one day. Surely that couldn’t have been due to COVID-19, especially since I have had no other symptoms?
I am not aware of peer-reviewed data, but some reports suggest that loss of taste or smell can occur up to 14 days prior to other symptoms of COVID-19.
But loss of taste and smell can also occur due to many other viral infections, including flu virus.