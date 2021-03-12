After getting the second COVID-19 vaccine shot, how long does your immunity last? I’ve heard six weeks, four months, one to two years. Is there a rough estimation on the length?
At this time, we do not know how long immunity will last. There are studies underway right now funded by the National Institutes of Health to determine that. The University of Illinois and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District are currently part of one such study.
We need to remember that this particular virus, SARS-CoV-2, has only been studied for about a year. The knowledge base for COVID-19 is constantly expanding, and guidance will change as new things are learned.
An interesting website that discusses basics of how the immune system and vaccines work is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-they-work.html.