Have the mitigating measures for COVID-19 also mitigated the seasonal flu?
It is likely that it will. However, flu season lasts well into March, so we cannot say for sure yet.
The same activities that prevent COVID-19 transmission will also prevent influenza.
It is still important to get the flu vaccine this year if you have not yet done so.
This service from the CDC shows where flu shots are available: cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html
You can monitor flu activity in Illinois at the state Department of Public Health’s website: dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/influenza/influenza-surveillance.