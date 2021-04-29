Baseball is a socially distanced sport. Outdoor transmission is 18.7 times less likely than indoor transmission (per the Journal of Infectious
Diseases), and children have a lower risk of complications from the virus (per the BMJ). When so many adults are vaccinated, and the World Health Organization discourages mask use during exercise, can you please explain the rationale for mandating that local Little League teams mask up for games and practices?As of April 14, the Illinois Department of Public Health no longer recommends masks during lower-risk sports, such as baseball, when outdoors and maintaining social distancing.
We continue to see COVID-19 outbreaks in sports teams. This is likely caused by teams being close together and not wearing masks while traveling or eating together or at other times off the field.
The current guidance for sports is at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/sports-safety-guidance.