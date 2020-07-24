Q: With the spring/summer implementation of stay-at-home orders, social distancing and mask wearing, were the local infection rates of pink-eye, strep throat and the common flu in any way decreased?
A: Yes. These interventions used for COVID-19 work for other infectious diseases and conditions, as well.
They are simple, basic public-health interventions that have been used for generations to prevent the spread of disease.
Hand washing was not included in the question, but it is very, very important to preventing all kinds of infectious diseases, including foodborne ones like norovirus.
Public-health interventions
are inexpensive, simple and very, very effective. If we could switch
our mindset from treatment/cure
to prevention, we would save
lives, suffering and billions in health care costs.