A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: I have been sheltering in place, and at some point, I know I want and need to start being with my family closer than 6 feet apart, as well as enjoying golf or even going in a grocery store.
How do I make that transition?
I am older, and therefore have some risks, so have all the precautions of the past 10 weeks been a waste if I want to hug my grandchildren?
A: This is the really difficult part. The virus is still here and active, and therefore the risk has not diminished.
You can safely go to a grocery store and golf while following all of the infection-control guidance. You can visit your grandchildren while using masks and social distancing.
Hugging and physical contact can still not be done safely while the virus is circulating. This is because there is asymptomatic transmission, so we cannot be sure that someone who appears to be healthy is not still infectious.
This is one of the most difficult parts of this.