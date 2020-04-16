Q: Given the diameter of the coronavirus is between 120 nanometers and 160 nanometers, how can any simple cloth or paper face mask provide a physical barrier to prevent such a small virus from entering the lungs? Given simple masks will fail, what should be used? And how often should you change your mask if you decide to wear one?
A: The cloth face masks and surgical masks are not being worn to protect the wearer from infection; it is to keep them from spreading infection if they are infectious and not aware.
Ideally, the masks would be worn any time one is out for work or shopping.
Masks are not intended to replace social distancing, staying at home when possible or frequent and thorough hand-washing.
If you have a cloth mask, you should launder it every time you wear it out of your home.