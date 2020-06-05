Q: Could you please address the protocol for returning to work in an office environment? Should they always wear a mask when interacting with coworkers inside the building and when traveling in the same car with coworkers? And what if you have to travel out-of-state for work to meet with clients?
A: Employees should wear masks when they interact, and also maintain at least 6 feet from each other.
Coworkers should not be traveling in the same car unless they live in the same household.
If you need to travel out of state, the masks and social distancing should be maintained when in contact with anyone not in your household.