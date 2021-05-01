I was wondering if you could address masks that contain graphene. I read that Canada recently did a voluntary recall of these masks and that its health officials recommended not using them. Can you provide additional information? Also, is there a way to tell if a mask contains this chemical? Some boxes don’t list materials. Is there a recall in the U.S. as well?
The masks in Canada were recalled based upon the concern that graphene or biomass graphene could cause lung issues.
The recall was for one vendor, Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co. Ltd.
I cannot find a recall for the masks in the U.S. This may mean that they were never imported here.Here is the list of the FDA-approved masks: https://bit.ly/2QqBJrm
The CDC has a current guidance on masks: https://bit.ly/3sYmnap