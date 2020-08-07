Q: Are local companies being encouraged to urge the use of masks by employees working outside, but within 6 feet of one another? Noticing outside crews throughout the community, it doesn’t appear that masks are being used even when workers are in close proximity.
A: There has been guidance put out for outside employment. They are supposed to be wearing masks when they are working within 6 feet of each other.
Your observation is correct and shows in our data. We have had many preventable outbreaks in construction and other outdoor work crews.
It is also important that they do not share vehicles, eat lunch closely together, or take breaks together.