Q: I’m not sure if this has been asked already, but I’ve
been noticing with the nice weather we have had lately, there are more people using the parks in Champaign
and Urbana, which is great, but probably 70 to 80 percent of them are not wearing masks while walking, running, biking, etc., and passing within close proximity of
each other. I was wondering what the risk of community spread is with these brief interactions.A: Close contact to a person with COVID-19 is considered to be within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. The good thing about exercising outdoors is that the wind will help to rapidly disperse the virus, if particles are present in someone’s breath.
This does not occur as easily in indoor settings, such as gyms. It is still a good idea to give each other a wide berth on the trails and running paths, but keep enjoying outdoor activities.