Q: First, thank you for all the hard work being done. You are all appreciated! Numbers of cases reported for the county seem to differ between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. For example, on July 21, IDPH reported a total of 1,263 cases in Champaign County, and the health district reported a total of 1,233. Why the difference, and which is correct?
A: IDPH updates their numbers as soon as they receive the lab reports. We update our numbers as soon as the cases have been investigated and entered into the program that we use for case investigation.
There is sometimes a short delay before the numbers are matching, but they do match. The cases are also reported by us from the day the person tested positive, so that will also match with the state data, even if we report them on our site a day later.