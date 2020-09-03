Q: Does anyone keep track of people placed in quarantine to make sure they stay there? With hundreds of new positive tests on campus, how can we know students (especially ones without symptoms, who may see it as pointless) are staying in quarantine and not spreading the virus around?
A: They, like all others in isolation or quarantine, are checked on every day by health district staff.
There is no one watching each person. They cannot get into campus buildings, however, because of an app that is required for entry.
If people do not remain in isolation or quarantine, there can be legal consequences, as well as disciplinary actions for University of Illinois students. There have been two times in the past where the health district took individuals to court for not remaining in isolation or quarantine.
Both resulted in court-ordered home monitoring (ankle bracelets), and one ended up spending the rest of isolation in an out-of-county jail that had a negative-pressure isolation cell.