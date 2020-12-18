Why are some teachers, students, athletes and others able to get rapid, one-day test results while the rest of the public has to wait two to three days for their results? This wait puts the individual, their family, co-workers and others in limbo until they get their results. Perhaps more people would get tested if they could get the results the same day.
The rapid-antigen testing is not as simple as it sounds. It needs to be a part of a program that involves regular testing and data entry. COVID-19 is a reportable disease.
While schools, long-term-care facilities and other places have been offered free antigen test kits, they would still need to invest quite a bit in personnel costs to make the program work.