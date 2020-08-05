Q: Those of us who wear face masks know we do so to protect others. Since some people don’t use masks, are scientists/manufacturers working on a more effective mask that would also protect the wearer?
A: There are masks that protect the wearer from viruses; they are called respirators, also referred to often as N95 masks.
The problem is that there is a shortage of these masks. Not even health care providers have enough of these.
The cloth masks work for preventing transmission, but everyone needs to wear them when not in their homes.