A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde:
Q: Why should I wear a mask if I go to the store and stay away from everyone? I don’t know where to get masks. Can I use a bandana or scarf? What should I do if I see store workers without masks?
A: The mask is to protect others from you, in case you are infectious but not showing any signs.
Cloth masks prevent the wearer from expelling droplets into the air and onto people, products or shared surfaces.
WCIA is hosting a mask drive on April 28. Those masks will be distributed first to people working in public-facing jobs.
If you are not able to sew a mask, there are no-sew patterns available online.
You can also wear a bandanna or a scarf around your nose and mouth. These would accomplish the same thing as a cloth mask.
Additionally, there are some cloth masks available for sale online.
If you see a store employee without a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from them. You can also talk with the store manager and ask why they have employees working without masks.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has reached out to all stores in our county to offer masks for cashiers.