Q: Recently in this space, you mentioned that most people don’t wear their masks correctly, so measuring whether those who wear them have lower infection rates is not a helpful data point. Is there any harm that can be caused from so many people wearing them incorrectly? Are they completely benign even if selected, worn, stored and/or cleaned improperly?
A: Some do not wear their masks correctly, and that is noticeable. They often have their noses uncovered. Having one’s nose or mouth uncovered by the mask renders it ineffective for preventing COVID-19 transmission.
Most transmission is occurring in settings where masks are not worn — households, gatherings with family and friends, weddings, parties, breaks/lunches with co-workers. We often hear “I always wear my mask,” but in reality, that often means “I always wear my mask around strangers.”