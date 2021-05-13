I’m interested in getting an official proof of COVID-19 vaccination from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange, as you suggested in Friday’s entry. But their instructions say I have to provide a return fax number, and they will only send records by fax. I don’t work in an office and don’t have access to a fax machine. Any other suggestions?
The COVID-19 vaccine records from I-CARE can now be sent to you via email.
You can also print out the request form and send it via email to dph.icare@illinois.gov.