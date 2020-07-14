Q: In the June 30 News-Gazette front-page article about seven businesses having coronavirus cases related to the Mahomet unofficial prom, you declined to identify the businesses that were affected. I’m surprised that this information was withheld. Wouldn’t the public be better served and able to protect itself if knowledge of local coronavirus activity was not kept secret?
A: The health district does not report businesses, facilities, etc., by name unless there is a public-health reason to do so. Individuals are contacted through contact tracing.
If there is not cooperation, the health district has no option but to go to the media to alert people that they could have been exposed. Remember that any positive cases that are known to the health district are placed in isolation, and all exposed close contacts are in quarantine.
Workplaces are all notified and encouraged to get their employees tested, even if they were not listed as a close contact and placed in quarantine.